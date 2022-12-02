Overview

Dr. Nicholas Iagulli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Medical City North Hills, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.



Dr. Iagulli works at RIO Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in North Richland Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.