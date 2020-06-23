See All Dermatologists in Lyndhurst, OH
Dr. Nicholas Husni, MD

Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
5 (37)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nicholas Husni, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Lyndhurst, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital and Marymount Hospital.

Dr. Husni works at NEO Aesthetic Institute in Lyndhurst, OH with other offices in Independence, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    NEO Aesthetic Institute
    29001 Cedar Rd Ste 300, Lyndhurst, OH 44124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 264-7800
    NEO Aesthetic Institute
    5005 Rockside Rd Ste 1225, Independence, OH 44131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 264-7800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Hospital
  • Marymount Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia
Large Breasts
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction
Restylane® Injections
Skin Aging
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Jun 23, 2020
    Dr. Husni has been incredible. Growing up, I always had insecurities regarding my nose. I, as most people do, researched a few surgeons prior to going to consultations. My first consultation was with another prominent surgeon, who after looking at my face, addressed MANY issues that he has seen and advised that in order to make my face “perfect,” I needed to change a lot. This further exacerbated my insecurities. In contrast, when I had my consultation with Dr. Husni, it was a difference I felt right away. I was able to open up about my insecurities and Dr. Husni listened then offered his advice, as well as my options. Two years later, with a rhinoplasty and many anxious questions answered with care by Dr. Husni, it was one of the best decisions I have ever made. My nose now compliments my other features and I express great gratitude towards Dr. Husni.
    About Dr. Nicholas Husni, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053498949
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clin Fndtn
    Residency
    • Lahey Clin & Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Lahey Clinic Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Husni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Husni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Husni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Husni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Husni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Husni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

