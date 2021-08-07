Dr. Nicholas Hunt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Hunt, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nicholas Hunt, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Boise, ID. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Weiser Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Idaho Nephrology Associates - Boise5610 W Gage St Ste A, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 448-7316Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- Weiser Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Hunt is a very personable physician who makes you feel that you are a valuable person and that he is happy to see you and treat you. I am glad to be his patient, knowing that I am in extremely capable and competent hands.
- Nephrology
- English
- 1780621771
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
