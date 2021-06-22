Dr. Nicholas Hugentobler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hugentobler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Hugentobler, DPM
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Hugentobler, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Gallup, NM. They graduated from Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy And Surgery and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center, San Juan Regional Medical Center and Southwest Memorial Hospital.

Locations
Animas Foot & Ankle1900 Red Rock Dr, Gallup, NM 87301 Directions (505) 326-2255
Animas Foot and Ankle Farmington2300 E 30th St Ste B-102, Farmington, NM 87401 Directions (505) 326-2255
Mark H. Kircher MD PC575 Rivergate Ln Unit 105, Durango, CO 81301 Directions (970) 259-3020
Animas Foot & Ankle2700 Farmington Ave Bldg C, Durango, CO 81301 Directions (505) 326-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
- San Juan Regional Medical Center
- Southwest Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr Hugentobler for any foot/ankle problems. I recently broke my foot. Dr Hugentobler took time to LISTEN to my concerns about my foot. He explained all the options that were available in helping me to heal. He never made me feel as if any of my questions were dumb. He also reconfirmed that the pain I was feeling was real and not in my head. From Kim at the front desk to the MA and Dr Hugentobler, my experience was very positive!
About Dr. Nicholas Hugentobler, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Portuguese
- 1508096116
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center
- Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy And Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hugentobler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hugentobler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hugentobler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hugentobler has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hugentobler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hugentobler speaks Portuguese.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hugentobler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hugentobler.
