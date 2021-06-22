See All Podiatric Surgeons in Gallup, NM
Dr. Nicholas Hugentobler, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Nicholas Hugentobler, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Hugentobler, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Gallup, NM. They graduated from Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy And Surgery and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center, San Juan Regional Medical Center and Southwest Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hugentobler works at Red Rock Clinic in Gallup, NM with other offices in Farmington, NM and Durango, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Animas Foot & Ankle
    1900 Red Rock Dr, Gallup, NM 87301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 326-2255
  2. 2
    Animas Foot and Ankle Farmington
    2300 E 30th St Ste B-102, Farmington, NM 87401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 326-2255
  3. 3
    Mark H. Kircher MD PC
    575 Rivergate Ln Unit 105, Durango, CO 81301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 259-3020
  4. 4
    Animas Foot & Ankle
    2700 Farmington Ave Bldg C, Durango, CO 81301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 326-2255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Regional Medical Center
  • San Juan Regional Medical Center
  • Southwest Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hugentobler?

    Jun 22, 2021
    I highly recommend Dr Hugentobler for any foot/ankle problems. I recently broke my foot. Dr Hugentobler took time to LISTEN to my concerns about my foot. He explained all the options that were available in helping me to heal. He never made me feel as if any of my questions were dumb. He also reconfirmed that the pain I was feeling was real and not in my head. From Kim at the front desk to the MA and Dr Hugentobler, my experience was very positive!
    K.W. — Jun 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nicholas Hugentobler, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nicholas Hugentobler, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hugentobler to family and friends

    Dr. Hugentobler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hugentobler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nicholas Hugentobler, DPM.

    About Dr. Nicholas Hugentobler, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508096116
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Detroit Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy And Surgery
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Hugentobler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hugentobler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hugentobler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hugentobler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hugentobler has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hugentobler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hugentobler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hugentobler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hugentobler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hugentobler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nicholas Hugentobler, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.