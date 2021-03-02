Dr. Nicholas Howland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Howland, MD
Dr. Nicholas Howland, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.
David S. Motoki, M.D.11762 S State St Ste 220, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (435) 264-5970Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I had complications from another office and was fortunate enough to find Dr. Howland. It is clear that Dr. Howland cares about his patients as he has gone above and beyond working with me to resolve my complications. I highly recommend Dr. Howland as I believe it is rare to find someone that truly wants to do the right thing for his patients the way he does. His staff / nurses are also great to work with!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Russian
- 1659666295
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Howland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howland speaks Russian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Howland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.