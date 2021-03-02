See All Plastic Surgeons in Draper, UT
Dr. Nicholas Howland, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Nicholas Howland, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.

Dr. Howland works at Howland Plastic Surgery in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David S. Motoki, M.D.
    11762 S State St Ste 220, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5970
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • St. Mark's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Release Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Neuromodulation Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Thigh Lift Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 02, 2021
    I had complications from another office and was fortunate enough to find Dr. Howland. It is clear that Dr. Howland cares about his patients as he has gone above and beyond working with me to resolve my complications. I highly recommend Dr. Howland as I believe it is rare to find someone that truly wants to do the right thing for his patients the way he does. His staff / nurses are also great to work with!
    — Mar 02, 2021
    About Dr. Nicholas Howland, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659666295
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Howland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Howland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Howland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Howland works at Howland Plastic Surgery in Draper, UT. View the full address on Dr. Howland’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Howland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

