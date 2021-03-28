Dr. Nicholas Horangic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horangic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Horangic, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Horangic, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center, Elliot Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.
Locations
Dartmouth-hitchcock Manchester Laboratory100 Hitchcock Way, Manchester, NH 03104 Directions (603) 695-2830Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
Elliot 1-day Surgery Center185 Queen City Ave, Manchester, NH 03101 Directions (603) 695-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Elliot Hospital1 Elliot Way, Manchester, NH 03103 Directions (603) 669-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
- Elliot Hospital
- St. Joseph Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Horangic has helped me with bilateral carpal tunnel surgery and a cortisone injection for trigger finger. He is kind, compassionate and funny, as well as efficient and effective - both my surgeries and the injection had wonderful outcomes.
About Dr. Nicholas Horangic, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1275625055
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
