Dr. Nicholas Holdgate, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Holdgate works at Low Country Rheumatology in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Psoriatic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.