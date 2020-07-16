Dr. Nicholas Holdgate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holdgate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Holdgate, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Holdgate, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Holdgate works at
Locations
Articularis Healthcare Group Inc2001 2nd Ave Ste 201, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 931-4994
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Relaxed, comfortable, informative visits.
About Dr. Nicholas Holdgate, MD
- Rheumatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1134415110
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holdgate has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holdgate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holdgate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holdgate works at
Dr. Holdgate has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Psoriatic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holdgate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Holdgate. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holdgate.
