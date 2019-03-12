Overview

Dr. Nicholas Heath, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Heath works at Pacific Podiatry Group in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

