Dr. Nicholas Hartog, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Hartog, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin - Affiliated Hospitals (GME) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.
Dr. Hartog works at
Locations
SHMG Allergy & Immunology - Grand Rapids3271 Clear Vista Ct NE # MC9047, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
He was very thorough and made us felt heard.
About Dr. Nicholas Hartog, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University - St Louis (SOM)
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics (GME)
- Medical College of Wisconsin - Affiliated Hospitals (GME)
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
