Dr. Nicholas Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Harris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center Shreveport and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center and Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.
Dr. Harris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rapides Surgical Specialists201 4th St Ste 5B, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 374-6923Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
About Dr. Nicholas Harris, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1548551286
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center Shreveport
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center Shreveport
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.