Dr. Nicholas Hamill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Hamill, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Hamill, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Hamill works at
Locations
-
1
Pacific Otolaryngology Ps.1901 S Union Ave Ste B2010, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 627-4502
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamill?
My visit with Dr. Hamill was great. He took time to explain what he was doing and what he was looking for. Very kind and had patience to answer my questions.
About Dr. Nicholas Hamill, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1114082146
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamill works at
Dr. Hamill has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Perforated Eardrum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.