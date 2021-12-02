Dr. Nicholas Halikis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halikis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Halikis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Halikis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.
Dr. Halikis works at
Locations
-
1
Coastalortho5215 Torrance Blvd Ste 210, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 316-6190
-
2
Torrance Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Group23456 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 300, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 316-6190
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Halikis is an excellent doctor/surgeon and a good guy as well. The staff is friendly, and competent. I've seen him for various injuries or complaints over many years, and have always been pleased with the treatment and results.
About Dr. Nicholas Halikis, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1285676395
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida at Shands
- Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University Of Southern California
- Orthopedic Surgery
