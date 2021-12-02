See All Hand Surgeons in Torrance, CA
Dr. Nicholas Halikis, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Halikis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.

Dr. Halikis works at Torrance Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Group in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastalortho
    5215 Torrance Blvd Ste 210, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 316-6190
  2. 2
    Torrance Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Group
    23456 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 300, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 316-6190

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Bone Cyst Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachydactyly - Elbow, Wrist Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Contracture Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Kienbock's Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Partially Dislocated Elbow (Nursemaid Elbow) Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 02, 2021
    Dr. Halikis is an excellent doctor/surgeon and a good guy as well. The staff is friendly, and competent. I've seen him for various injuries or complaints over many years, and have always been pleased with the treatment and results.
    Charlie Meyer — Dec 02, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Nicholas Halikis, MD
    About Dr. Nicholas Halikis, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285676395
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida at Shands
    Residency
    • Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Halikis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halikis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Halikis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Halikis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Halikis works at Torrance Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Group in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Halikis’s profile.

    Dr. Halikis has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halikis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Halikis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halikis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halikis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halikis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

