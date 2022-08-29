See All Family Doctors in Leland, NC
Dr. Nicholas Halaby, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Nicholas Halaby, DO

Family Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Halaby, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Leland, NC. 

Dr. Halaby works at Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Brunswick Forest in Leland, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Brunswick Forest
    1333 S Dickinson Dr Unit 140, Leland, NC 28451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-2998

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Halaby?

Aug 29, 2022
Dr.Halaby became our new Primary Care physician when we moved to Brunswick Forest. My husband and I have been so impressed with his professionalism and breadth of knowledge. It is reassuring to know that this young doctor has our best health interests at heart. We recommended our son and his family to Dr. Halaby when they moved from NY to NC last month. They, too, are pleased with the care offered by him and his PC staff. We hope he does not leave this practice!!! John and JoAnn Efthemis
John and JoAnn Efthemis — Aug 29, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Nicholas Halaby, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nicholas Halaby, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Halaby to family and friends

Dr. Halaby's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Halaby

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nicholas Halaby, DO.

About Dr. Nicholas Halaby, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1518457506
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nicholas Halaby, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halaby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Halaby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Halaby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Halaby works at Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Brunswick Forest in Leland, NC. View the full address on Dr. Halaby’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Halaby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halaby.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halaby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halaby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.