Dr. Nicholas Haddock, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nicholas Haddock, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston.
Ut Southwestern Medical Center1801 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-3118Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I was so excited to have the opportunity to have the very best surgeon through my breast cancer breast reconstruction. I knew of Dr. Haddock exquisite reputation even before my first visit (I’m researcher) and through it all he absolutely lived up to his reputation and beyond. He did a reconstruction, lift, and reduction after my partial mastectomy and it turned out beautifully. EVERY other doctor that I’ve had to see since the surgery has literally said WOW your surgeon did a great job, I just say, “I know! Hugh!”. He is also very good at listening and truly caring about you as a patient. I am going to have to have more surgery and I can’t stand the though of anybody but Dr. Haddock doing that. He is the best! A Hollywood Plastic Surgeon in Dallas Texas!! Thank you Dr. Haddock for being so good at what you do. And, thank you for being “my” doctor. I hold you in the highest respect!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1164674651
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- New York University Medical Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- University of Texas
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Haddock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haddock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haddock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Haddock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haddock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haddock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haddock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.