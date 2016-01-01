Dr. Nicholas Guan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Guan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Guan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
1
Excelsior Mental Health Care749 61st St Ste 504, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 366-8828Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday12:00pm - 4:00pm
2
South Beach Psychiatric Center777 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 667-2536
- 3 53 Elizabeth St Ste 5A, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 966-0819
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nicholas Guan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Guan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guan.
