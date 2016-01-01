Overview

Dr. Nicholas Gross, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Gross works at Plundo Medical Associates in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Delmont, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.