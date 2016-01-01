See All Neurologists in Rochester, MN
Neurology
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience
Dr. Nicholas Gregg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Gregg works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Rochester - Neurology
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 405-0313

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan
Dementia Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan
Dementia Evaluation

ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Dementia Evaluation
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
TCD Bubble Test
Wada Test
Brain Injury
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Concussion
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Dementia
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Myoclonus
Parkinson's Disease
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Vasculitis
Vitamin B Deficiency

Dr. Nicholas Gregg, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nicholas Gregg, MD?
  Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gregg to family and friends

Dr. Gregg's Office & Staff

  Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  Staff friendliness and courteousness
  Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Gregg

  Level of trust in provider's decisions
  How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  How well provider listens and answers questions
  Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  Your gender:
  Your age group:
  Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nicholas Gregg, MD.

About Dr. Nicholas Gregg, MD

  • Neurology
  • 5 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1528401296
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
  • Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nicholas Gregg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gregg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gregg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gregg works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Gregg’s profile.

Dr. Gregg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gregg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gregg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gregg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

