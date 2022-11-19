See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Columbus, OH
Dr. Nicholas Greco, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (2)
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Greco, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Greco works at Care Point East Med Spec Allrgy in Columbus, OH with other offices in Gahanna, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Carepoint East Spine Center
    543 Taylor Ave, Columbus, OH 43203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 293-2663
    The Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Ins
    300 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 293-2663
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Physical Therapy At Outpatient Care Gahanna
    920 N Hamilton Rd Ste 600, Gahanna, OH 43230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 366-4332

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Avascular Necrosis
Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Gait Abnormality
Hip Fracture
Hip Replacement
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Knee Replacement
Knee Replacement Revision
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Nerve Block, Somatic
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Peripheral Nerve Block
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Total Hip Replacement
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
Ankle Fracture
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Back Pain
Bone Cancer
Broken Neck
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Excision of Femur or Knee
Excision of Tibia or Fibula
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Gout
Hip Arthroscopy
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Hip Sprain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation Treatment
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Meniscus Surgery
Myelopathy
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Partial Knee Replacement
Pelvic Fracture
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Synovial Biopsy
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Nicholas Greco, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659652428
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

