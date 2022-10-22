See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Covington, LA
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Nicholas Goyeneche, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans|La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA|Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.

Dr. Goyeneche works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Nerve Block and Somatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ochsner Health Center - Covington
    1000 Ochsner Blvd Ste 2291, Covington, LA 70433 (985) 875-2828

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ochsner Medical Center
  Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Nerve Block, Somatic
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Low Back Pain
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Trigger Finger
Trigger Point Injection
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthritis of the Ankle
Arthritis of the Finger
Arthritis of the Foot
Arthritis of the Hand
Arthritis of the Midfoot
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Arthritis of the Toe
Arthritis of the Wrist
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Cerebral Palsy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Cooled Radiofrequency Treatment
Diagnostic Ultrasound
Elbow Bursitis
EMG (Electromyography)
Ganglion Cyst
Heel Spur
Hip Arthritis
Joint Disorders
Joint Injection
Knee Arthritis
Knee Disorders
Lipedema
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
Morton's Neuroma
Myelopathy
Neck Muscle Strain
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Osteoarthritis
Peripheral Nerve Block
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP)
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Runner's Knee
Sacroiliac Joint Injection
Shoulder Dislocation
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Stem Cell Therapy
Tenex Health TX Procedure
Ultrasound-Guided Injection
Upper Back Pain
Wear and Tear Arthritis
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Oct 22, 2022
    Dr Goyeneche answered all my questions and provided the options available for my treatment. He was very courteous and kind and listened to my concerns.
    Elizabeth — Oct 22, 2022
    About Dr. Nicholas Goyeneche, MD

    Specialties
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1932423951
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center|Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center|The Andrews Institute for Orthopedics &amp;amp; Sports Medicine - Gulf Breeze, Florida (Musculoskeletal and Sports Medicine)|The Andrews Institute for Orthope
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Louisiana State University Medical Center|Louisiana State University Medical Center - New Orleans, LA (Physical Medicine &amp; Rehabilitation)|Louisiana State University Medical Center|Louisiana State University Medical Center - New Orleans, LA (Phys
    Residency
    Internship
    Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans|La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA|Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Goyeneche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goyeneche is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Goyeneche has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goyeneche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Goyeneche works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Goyeneche's profile.

    Dr. Goyeneche has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Nerve Block and Somatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goyeneche on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Goyeneche. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goyeneche.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goyeneche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goyeneche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

