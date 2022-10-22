Dr. Nicholas Goyeneche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goyeneche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Goyeneche, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Goyeneche, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.
Locations
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd Ste 2291, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 875-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Goyeneche answered all my questions and provided the options available for my treatment. He was very courteous and kind and listened to my concerns.
About Dr. Nicholas Goyeneche, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
The Andrews Institute for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Gulf Breeze, Florida (Musculoskeletal and Sports Medicine)
Louisiana State University Medical Center - New Orleans, LA (Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation)
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
