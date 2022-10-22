Overview

Dr. Nicholas Goyeneche, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans|La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA|Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.



Dr. Goyeneche works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Nerve Block and Somatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.