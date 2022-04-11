Overview

Dr. Nicholas Gargiulo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Gargiulo works at OBH Vascular Surgery at Brookdale Plaza in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lymphedema, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.