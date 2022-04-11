Dr. Nicholas Gargiulo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gargiulo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Gargiulo, MD
Dr. Nicholas Gargiulo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.
OBH Vascular Surgery at Brookdale Plaza1 Brookdale Plz, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-5982Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center585 Schenectady Ave Ste 100, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 604-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
Very well experience in his field of work
About Dr. Nicholas Gargiulo, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1447332614
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Center
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Gargiulo has seen patients for Lymphedema, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Insufficiency
