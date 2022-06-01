Overview

Dr. Nicholas Galardi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from WV UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.



Dr. Galardi works at Magee Rosenblum Plastic Surgery in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Chesapeake, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.