Dr. Nicholas Galardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Galardi, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Galardi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from WV UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.
Dr. Galardi works at
Locations
-
1
Rosenblum Plastic Surgery2829 Shore Dr Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23451 Directions (757) 547-0047Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Magee-Rosenblum Plastic Surgery300 Medical Pkwy Ste 316, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-0047
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galardi?
Dr Galardi did an implant replacement and lift for me. To say I am happy is an understatement. I have nicer breasts than I have EVER had. Dr Galardi and his whole team were helpful, supportive, responsive, just all around amazing. I will be back for anything I need in the future.
About Dr. Nicholas Galardi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1609018928
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- WV UNIV SCH OF MED
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galardi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galardi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galardi works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Galardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.