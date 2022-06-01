See All Plastic Surgeons in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Nicholas Galardi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nicholas Galardi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from WV UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.

Dr. Galardi works at Magee Rosenblum Plastic Surgery in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Chesapeake, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rosenblum Plastic Surgery
    2829 Shore Dr Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 547-0047
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Magee-Rosenblum Plastic Surgery
    300 Medical Pkwy Ste 316, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 547-0047

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 01, 2022
    Dr Galardi did an implant replacement and lift for me. To say I am happy is an understatement. I have nicer breasts than I have EVER had. Dr Galardi and his whole team were helpful, supportive, responsive, just all around amazing. I will be back for anything I need in the future.
    Ashley B — Jun 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nicholas Galardi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609018928
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • WV UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Galardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Galardi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Galardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Galardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galardi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

