Dr. Frost has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Frost, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nicholas Frost, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.
Dr. Frost works at
Psychiatric Centers At San Diego, 328 Encinitas Blvd Ste 100, Encinitas, CA 92024
Anil S. Patel, M.d., 277 Rancheros Dr Ste 301, San Marcos, CA 92069
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1730129651
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Psychiatry
Dr. Frost accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frost has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frost.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.