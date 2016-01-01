Dr. Nicholas Fort, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fort is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Fort, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Fort, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Medical College of Cornell University and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Fort works at
Locations
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
UHealth Tower1400 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-3000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nicholas Fort, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- The Hospital for Special Surgery - Hand and Microvascular Surgery Fellowship
- Jackson Memorial Hospital/University of Miami - Orthopaedic Surgery
- Weill Medical College of Cornell University
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fort accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Fort has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Fort speaks Spanish.
