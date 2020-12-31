Dr. Nicholas Flugstad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flugstad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Flugstad, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Flugstad, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.
Dr. Flugstad works at
Locations
1
Bellevue Office1600 116th Ave NE Ste 204, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-5133Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Flugstad Plastic Surgery2950 Northup Way Ste 100, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-5133Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am very fortunate to have been recommended to Dr. Flugstad after a very traumatic injury requiring multiple procedures. My family and I immediately knew we were in safe hands after our first visit where my specialized plan was clearly mapped out and communicated. He is an incredibly talented surgeon that also genuinely cares about you as a person, your expectations and your individual goals. Easy to reach and constantly checking in throughout the healing process, he surrounds himself with a top notch and knowledgeable staff that make you feel at home. My outcome is better than my family and I ever could have hoped for or expected… nothing short of amazing. I am forever thankful for Dr. Flugstad and my care under his watch. I highly recommend him if ever in need of a highly skilled plastic surgeon.
About Dr. Nicholas Flugstad, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1801069182
Education & Certifications
- Hunstad Kortesis Center For Cosmetic Surgery
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Med Coll of WI
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flugstad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flugstad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flugstad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flugstad works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Flugstad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flugstad.
