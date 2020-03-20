Overview

Dr. Nicholas Flores, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Flores works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ, Show Low, AZ and Carefree, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.