Dr. Nicholas Flores, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Flores, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Flores works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ, Show Low, AZ and Carefree, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bmg Arizona East
    350 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 406-3000
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Arizona Dermatology Gilbert
    4001 E Baseline Rd Ste 202, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 396-0851
  3. 3
    Arizona Dermatology Skin Cancer Brachytherapy Treatment Center
    16620 N 40th St Ste C3, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 396-0851
  4. 4
    Arizona Dermatology Phoenix
    2224 W Northern Ave Ste 202, Phoenix, AZ 85021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 396-0851
  5. 5
    Arizona Dermatology Scottsdale
    4835 E Cactus Rd Ste 155, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 396-0851
  6. 6
    Show Low
    1500 S White Mountain Rd, Show Low, AZ 85901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 396-0851
  7. 7
    36780 N Lone Eagle Pt, Carefree, AZ 85377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 795-7750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Bacterial Infections
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Bacterial Infections
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinomas With Milia and Coarse, Sparse Hair Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Vaginal Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mole Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Mole
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Conjunctiva Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Medica
    • Mercy Care
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Nicholas Flores, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, German and Spanish
    • 1013970714
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Shadyside Hospital
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flores has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

