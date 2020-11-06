See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Nicholas Fletcher, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nicholas Fletcher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston and Emory University Hospital.

Dr. Fletcher works at Children's Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Children's Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    1400 Tullie Rd NE Ste 210, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-1933

  • Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
  • Emory University Hospital

Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Hip Sprain
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Hip Sprain

Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Hip Sprain
Back Pain
Humerus Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis
Bone Cancer
Burn Injuries
Coccygeal Pain
Elbow Sprain
Foot Sprain
Fracture
Fracture Care
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
Hip Dysplasia
Joint Drainage
Knee Fracture
Kyphosis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteosarcoma
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis as Part of Neurofibromatosis
Scoliosis With Unilateral Unsegmented Bar
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Slipped Epiphysis
Spinal Instability
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Torticollis
Upper Back Pain
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nicholas Fletcher, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Dr. Nicholas Fletcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fletcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fletcher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fletcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fletcher works at Children's Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Fletcher’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fletcher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fletcher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fletcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fletcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

