Dr. Nicholas Fletcher, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Fletcher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston and Emory University Hospital.
Locations
Children's Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine1400 Tullie Rd NE Ste 210, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 255-1933
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
First, I thank God for sending us to Atlanta. Dr. Fletcher put our minds to ease with my daughter’s procedure. She was diagnosed with scoliosis. Everything went as expected (as he told us it would). He and his staff are amazing and my family and I will be forever grateful. I highly recommend him. My daughter is recovering better than expected. Thank you, Jesus!
About Dr. Nicholas Fletcher, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1205983178
Education & Certifications
- Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children
- Vanderbilt UMC
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- Vanderbilt Univ
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fletcher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fletcher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fletcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fletcher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fletcher.
