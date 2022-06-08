Dr. Nicholas Fiore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Fiore, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Fiore, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Fiore works at
Locations
Pediatric Surgery Associates653 N Town Center Dr Ste 412, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 805-4329
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- HealthChoice
- Healthfirst
- Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Systems
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Professional surgeon who has an excellent bedside manner with children and their families. He helped us through a difficult time post pull-through surgery done by another surgeon. He was patient and kind. Thank you Dr. Fiore!
About Dr. Nicholas Fiore, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1962401893
Education & Certifications
- Riley Hospital For Children
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fiore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fiore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fiore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fiore has seen patients for Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fiore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fiore speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.