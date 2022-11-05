Dr. Nicholas Fiore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Fiore, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Fiore, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University - School of Medicine|Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Locations
Fiore Hand & Wrist, P.A.11307 FM 1960 Rd W Ste 250, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 805-3907Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Successful procedure on right hand. Largely pain free which did not even need to be numbed with prescribed pain killers. Wonderful staff with little or no wait time. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Nicholas Fiore, MD
- General Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1306865456
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School|Umdnj-University Hospital
- Ross University - School of Medicine|Ross University, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fiore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fiore accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fiore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fiore has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fiore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.