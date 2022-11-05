See All Hand Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Nicholas Fiore, MD

General Hand Surgery
4.5 (60)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nicholas Fiore, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University - School of Medicine|Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Fiore works at Fiore Hand & Wrist, P.A. in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Fiore Hand & Wrist, P.A.
    11307 FM 1960 Rd W Ste 250, Houston, TX 77065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3907
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Surgery, Endoscopic Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Decompression and Repair Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Repair Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Infection Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Vascular Trauma Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    Nov 05, 2022
    Successful procedure on right hand. Largely pain free which did not even need to be numbed with prescribed pain killers. Wonderful staff with little or no wait time. Highly recommended.
    Ingo Schmidt — Nov 05, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Nicholas Fiore, MD
    About Dr. Nicholas Fiore, MD

    Specialties
    • General Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    23 years of experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1306865456
    • 1306865456
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School|Umdnj-University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ross University - School of Medicine|Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Fiore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fiore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fiore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fiore works at Fiore Hand & Wrist, P.A. in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Fiore’s profile.

    Dr. Fiore has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fiore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

