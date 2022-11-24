Overview

Dr. Nicholas Fettman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley, Los Robles Regional Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fettman works at West Coast ENT Head and Neck Surgery in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Oxnard, CA and Simi Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.