Dr. Nicholas Ferraro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferraro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Ferraro, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Ferraro, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Dr. Ferraro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Surgical Associates1600 W College St Ste 690, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (469) 800-9260
-
2
Baylor Scott & White Primary Care At the Star3800 Gaylord Pkwy Ste 910, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (469) 800-9260
-
3
Baylor Scott and White1650 W College St, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 481-1588Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferraro?
I find it puzzling the experiences listed below. I am not discounting them, but I have had 6 appointments with Dr. Ferraro. Each appointment was only ended when I felt my questions were fully answered and all concerns were addressed. There has not been a single encounter that was shorter than 30 minutes in duration. There have been several visits where we just chatted about my life for several minutes at the end of the visit. The same is true when you are a patient in the hospital. Each of my nurses were surprised that Dr. Ferraro rounded on me every single day I was in the hospital after my surgery. They said most surgeons will see their patients only once after surgery, even if they remain in hospital for a week after. I can say without hesitation that my experience was excellent from beginning to end. I will refer my friends and family to Dr. Ferraro.
About Dr. Nicholas Ferraro, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1457644205
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferraro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferraro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferraro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferraro works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferraro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferraro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferraro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferraro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.