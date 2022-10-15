Dr. Farrell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Farrell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Farrell, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.
Locations
1
Maryland Oncology - Rockville9905 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 424-6231
2
Maryland Oncology - Bethesda6420 Rockledge Dr Ste 4200, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 424-6231
3
Maryland Oncology - Columbia10710 Charter Dr Ste G020, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 964-2212
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Over the years, I have seen Dr. Farrell as my hematologist for a rare blood disorder. He has always been professional, caring, and thinking of the best approaches for me in health situations. He is prompt and thorough in his explanations and follow through. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Nicholas Farrell, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1821291477
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
