Overview

Dr. Nicholas Engelbrecht, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Effingham, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Engelbrecht works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Effingham, IL with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinoschisis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.