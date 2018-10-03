Dr. Nicholas Emiliani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emiliani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Emiliani, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Emiliani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Pontificia U Javeriana, Bogota and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and TriCities Hospital.
Dr. Emiliani works at
Locations
Behavior & Stress Management3236 Boulevard Ste B, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 520-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- TriCities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Emiliani is the first psychiatrist i've met to actually take the time to listen, explain my condition and why he is prescribing medication. After my first session, he was able to describe my current mental health condition spot on. I also enjoyed the kindness and respect provided by his staff.
About Dr. Nicholas Emiliani, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1306899851
Education & Certifications
- U Toronto
- Reddy Meml Hosp
- Pontificia U Javeriana, Bogota
- Psychiatry
Dr. Emiliani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emiliani accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emiliani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Emiliani. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emiliani.
