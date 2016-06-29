Overview

Dr. Nicholas Ellyn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Ellyn works at Alan J Pollack MD in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.