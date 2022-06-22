Dr. Nicholas Eilbeck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eilbeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Eilbeck, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO.
Psychological and Behavioral Consultants Inc25101 Chagrin Blvd Ste 100, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 831-6611
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He has a very calming presence. He listens to our concerns and gives our son the confidence he needs to overcome his issues.
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Eilbeck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eilbeck accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eilbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eilbeck has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eilbeck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Eilbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eilbeck.
