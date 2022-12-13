Dr. Nicholas Dutcheshen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dutcheshen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Dutcheshen, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Dutcheshen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
-
1
Troy Orthopedics Associates1350 Kirts Blvd Ste 160, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 244-9426
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
The office staff was very friendly and polite Dr Dutcheshen was awesome and explained what was going on and gave me lots of options. He was very friendly and took time to make me claim for table with a plan of actions
About Dr. Nicholas Dutcheshen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Dutcheshen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dutcheshen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dutcheshen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dutcheshen has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dutcheshen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Dutcheshen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dutcheshen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dutcheshen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dutcheshen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.