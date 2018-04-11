Dr. Nicholas Dudas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dudas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Dudas, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Dudas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Locations
Salisbury Diagnostic and Breast Center145 E Carroll St, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 912-5785
Tidalhealth Nanticoke801 Middleford Rd, Seaford, DE 19973 Directions (410) 912-6172
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dudas has performed two surgeries for me between 2016 and 2018. I am actually still recovering from a recent one. The overall experience with this office and with this doctor has been positive. I actually have recommended him to a family member.
About Dr. Nicholas Dudas, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dudas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dudas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dudas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dudas has seen patients for Gallstones, Ileus and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dudas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dudas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dudas.
