Overview

Dr. Nicholas Dubois, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Dubois works at Mount Sinai Manhattan Heart E87th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Mitral Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.