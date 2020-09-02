Dr. Nicholas Donkor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donkor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Donkor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Donkor, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ghana.
Dr. Donkor works at
Locations
-
1
Nicholas Donkor MD PA10910 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 201, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 740-5460
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Donkor?
Dr. Donkar has served as pediatrician for both of my children since they were born- we love and trust him. He is knowledgeable and confident, as well as kind, witty, and caring. In age when too many healthcare providers are cold and clinical, Dr. Donkar and his staff are warm and personal. When you call his office, the phone rings and an actual person answers, you do not have to push 1 for this or 2 for that, you just call and a person answers. Dr. Donkar stays late, if you really need an appointment and he is booked; when my newborn son was sick and I was scared he gave me his cell phone number and called over the weekend to check on us. Dr. Donkar has almost no turnover in his staff employing the same people since I started going there- and these are people who care about his patients. From the front desk, to his medical staff, and obviously him this a small practice with big heart that keeps it personal and cares. I would never leave Dr. Donkar and I highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Nicholas Donkor, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1578574026
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- University Of Ghana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donkor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donkor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donkor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donkor works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Donkor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donkor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donkor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donkor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.