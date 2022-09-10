Dr. Nicholas Donin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Donin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Donin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Donin works at
Locations
Burbank Urology2625 W Alameda Ave Ste 310, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (310) 981-3493
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw doctor Donin for a suspected kidney cancer, it did end up being kidney cancer, and he took care of it in what I felt was a timely manner. So far no return. I appreciate his honest and direct communication on all aspects of the diagnosis, the treatment plan, and his overall communication. Very lucky to have had him help me. Cancer is a beast and not easy to treat.
About Dr. Nicholas Donin, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1780902015
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Donin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Donin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donin works at
Dr. Donin has seen patients for Blood in Semen (Hematospermia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Donin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donin.
