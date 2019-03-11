Dr. Nicholas Dodson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Dodson, DPM
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Dodson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Moultrie, GA. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center and South Georgia Medical Center.
Dr. Dodson works at
Locations
-
1
Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC - Moultrie4 Live Oak Ct, Moultrie, GA 31768 Directions (229) 247-7707Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC - Valdosta1700 N Patterson St, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 247-7707Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
3
Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC - Homerville1050 Valdosta Hwy, Homerville, GA 31634 Directions (912) 681-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Colquitt Regional Medical Center
- South Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dodson?
Wonderful, caring doctor.
About Dr. Nicholas Dodson, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1144544842
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dodson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dodson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dodson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dodson works at
Dr. Dodson has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dodson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dodson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dodson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.