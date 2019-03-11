Overview

Dr. Nicholas Dodson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Moultrie, GA. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center and South Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Dodson works at Sterling Center Surgery And Medicine in Moultrie, GA with other offices in Valdosta, GA and Homerville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.