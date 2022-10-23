Dr. Demonaco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Demonaco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Demonaco, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Clinton, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.
Locations
-
1
Maryland Oncology - Clinton8926 Woodyard Rd Ste 101, Clinton, MD 20735 (301) 812-3900
-
2
Maryland Oncology - Brandywine7704 Matapeake Business Dr Ste 200, Brandywine, MD 20613 (301) 812-3900
-
3
Maryland Oncology - Lanham8116 Good Luck Rd Ste 100, Lanham, MD 20706 (301) 812-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
General cancer checkup.
About Dr. Nicholas Demonaco, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1871535245
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- University Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
