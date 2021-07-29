See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Evans, GA
Dr. Nicholas Deangelo, DO

Pain Medicine
2.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nicholas Deangelo, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Deangelo works at The Southern Center of Hope and Wellness in Evans, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Southern Center of Hope and Wellness
    106 Srp Dr Ste B, Evans, GA 30809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 842-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Scoliosis
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Scoliosis
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nicholas Deangelo, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1386604650
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deangelo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deangelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deangelo works at The Southern Center of Hope and Wellness in Evans, GA. View the full address on Dr. Deangelo’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Deangelo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deangelo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deangelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deangelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

