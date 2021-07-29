Dr. Deangelo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Deangelo, DO
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Deangelo, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Locations
The Southern Center of Hope and Wellness106 Srp Dr Ste B, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 842-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional personnel and facility. Dr DeAngelo is thorough and compassionate. Offers a wide range of modalities to facilitate recovery
About Dr. Nicholas Deangelo, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1386604650
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deangelo accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deangelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Deangelo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deangelo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deangelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deangelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.