Overview

Dr. Nicholas Davis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University Of Oxford, and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Lutheran Hospital.



Dr. Davis works at Lutheran Hospital in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Strongsville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.