Overview

Dr. Nicholas Davakis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center, Mount Carmel East, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital, Riverside Methodist Hospital, Southern Ohio Medical Center and University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Davakis works at OhioHealth Physician Group in Gahanna, OH with other offices in Westerville, OH and Grove City, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.