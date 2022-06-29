Dr. Nicholas D'Angelo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Angelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas D'Angelo, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas D'Angelo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. D'Angelo works at
Locations
Dr Nicholas A D'angelo6511 20Th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 837-7300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
A very caring and knowledgeable doctor. Explains your condition very well. Very patient and honest.
About Dr. Nicholas D'Angelo, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1396790648
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Angelo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Angelo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Angelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Angelo has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Angelo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. D'Angelo speaks Italian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Angelo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Angelo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Angelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Angelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.