Dr. Nicholas Dainiak Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Dainiak Jr, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Dainiak Jr works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-5169
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient, kind, thorough and listened to every detail. I appreciated his time and help and had a fantastic experience with him.
About Dr. Nicholas Dainiak Jr, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1396713467
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
