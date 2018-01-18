See All Urologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Nicholas Cowan, MD

Urology
Dr. Nicholas Cowan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School.

Dr. Cowan works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 (206) 223-6600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Bladder Stones
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
End-Stage Renal Disease
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Kidney Stones
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Ureteral Stones
Urinary Incontinence
Atrophic Vaginitis
Balanitis
Bedwetting
Biliary Atresia
Bladder Diverticulum
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Horseshoe Kidney
Hypogonadism
Kidney Infection
Male Infertility
Neurogenic Bladder
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder
Pelvic Abscess
Polycystic Kidney Disease
Prostatic Abscess
Prostatitis
Renal Pelvis and Ureter - Transitional Cell Cancer
Spermatocele
Testicular Dysfunction
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Hesitancy
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Yeast Infections

Jan 18, 2018
He is the kind of doctor you want to have on your side. Caring, latest technology and folllow through. Can totally count on him.
Ellen in Seattle — Jan 18, 2018
About Dr. Nicholas Cowan, MD

  Urology
  14 years of experience
  English
  1760626386
Education & Certifications

  University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
  OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
  Eastern Virginia Medical School
  Urology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nicholas Cowan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cowan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cowan works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Cowan’s profile.

Dr. Cowan has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cowan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

