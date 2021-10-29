Dr. Nicholas Countryman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Countryman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Countryman, MD
Dr. Nicholas Countryman, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.
Thomas Ferrara MD10122 E 10th St Ste 230, Indianapolis, IN 46229 Directions (317) 621-7790
Dawes Fretzin Dermatology Group8103 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 220, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-7790
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am so pleased with the results of the surgery by Dr Countryman. The cancer was on my face and I was worried how it would heal. It looks great after three months with very little discomfort. He was friendly and caring and put me at ease. I appreciate his skill and recommend him highly. Lida Fidger. July 2021
About Dr. Nicholas Countryman, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English
- 1538327309
Education & Certifications
- The Skin Surgery Center-Winston-Salem, Nc
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Indiana University Medical Center/ Riley Children's Hospital
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Notre Dame
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
