Dr. Costrini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Costrini, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Costrini, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Nassau.
Locations
Jacksonville Center for Endoscopy-southside4800 Belfort Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 261-0878Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Borland Groover Clinic1348 S 18th St Ste 100, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 Directions (904) 261-0878
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing staff and amazing doctor
About Dr. Nicholas Costrini, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Costrini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costrini.
